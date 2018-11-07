The Bottom Line on Listing Presentations: What’s My Home Worth?

As an agent, you depend on your listing presentation to sell your services. Is yours digital, or a printout? Is it comprehensive? Condensed? All of the branding, the data, the details…they communicate why you’re the professional your prospects should work with.

For all the features that make your listing presentation stand out, however, there’s one that homeowners are interested in the most: the valuation. According to the 2018 REALTOR® State of the Listing Presentation, a Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) report, 84 percent of REALTORS® agree an accurate home valuation is “extremely important”—in fact, 40 percent of homeowners ask for one before the appointment, and 50 percent of REALTORS® oblige. During the appointment, homeowners most often ask about the list price and valuation.

“The survey indicates home valuations are the subject of one of the most-asked questions during a listing presentation,” says Reggie Nicolay, vice president of Marketing at RPR. “Valuations are confusing to many sellers, and a listing presentation is the perfect opportunity for REALTORS® to educate clients on how valuations are calculated.”

Additionally, 93 percent of presentations are in-person, according to the report—highlighting that human interaction is still valued—and most REALTORS® follow up via phone. Forty percent do a handwritten note.

Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.