Grow Your Office Through Recruiting and Coaching

Dramatically increase your sales revenue, marketshare and bottom line profit through strategic, on-purpose growth by recruiting new sales associates and growing the ones on your team to great success!

Unfortunately, it is easy day-to-day to forget the absolute amazing impact that intentional growth has on your operation, region or office. Getting lost in the minutiae of everyday transactional and admin work is the No. 1 offender of why your strategy to grow your office doesn’t happen on a weekly and monthly basis. If you focus on the most important growth-oriented activities as a sales or regional manager, you will see your goals and objectives turn into real results and meteoric increases every month, quarter and year.

Use this guide to create and execute your growth plan—on purpose—and get results. You will be extremely happy next year at this time—I guarantee it!

Content Square 1.

Write a recruiting plan to grow revenue.

It is paramount that you have a written, proactive recruiting plan that includes 1) a “hit list” of experienced agents, and 2) a pipeline of new agents to add to your office. Carry this plan with you at all times. Look at it daily and assign a value to each recruit of what the company dollar would be if they joined you. Add it up—this will motivate you to keep recruiting on the top of your daily and weekly to-do list.



Prioritize and time-block your recruiting hours.

Content Square 2.

Your No. 1 dollar-producing activity is recruiting. Schedule it into your calendar, and don’t allow anything to interrupt it. Be prepared with who you are calling, and have a strategy for each person, with the goal being to secure a recruiting appointment. Do not move this time, and turn off all distractions. (Leave your office, if necessary, if there are too many interruptions.) Do not stop calling until you get at least three appointments. If something requires you to move this block of time, you must move it to another day and time on your schedule for the week.



Stay laser-focused on recruiting goals.

What we focus on expands, and becomes our daily priority. Do not allow your current agents or staff to consume your day; if you are supposed to be calling recruits, then that is what you are doing—nothing else. Go into your conference room to make calls; by doing this, your agents will know you are occupied. Remember: It is the highest and best use of your time to grow your office on purpose with a strategy.

Content Square 3.

Quartile-coach your existing team of agents to grow.

This is a huge value to your existing agents. Look at your roster of existing agents and divide them into four quartiles. Identify those agents that if you put them on a plan to grow their business 20-30 percent, they would increase their income, and you would be increasing the company dollar revenue, as well. Choose 8-15 agents that you will invite to your personal coaching program to help them increase their listings and sales, and help them with marketing, social media, lead generation and lead conversion. They will love the extra coaching and attention, and they will appreciate and credit you for helping them take their business to the next level. This builds a mutually beneficial partnership with real value from you, their broker, sales manager and coach. You can be significantly responsible for helping them reach their full potential through weekly accountability coaching. You will be growing the team of people you already have, and everyone wins.



The sky is the limit. Create a plan to double your sales team through recruiting, and grow your existing sales associates to take their business to the next level. Staying on-track and focused on the recruiting plan and how to impact your existing agents will pay huge dividends in the coming months. You will be helping your current agent base grow their income, and they will be using your tools and systems to win more listings and close more business. They will see real value in having you as a vital partner in their success. As a result, you will be doubling the production and income of your office, and leading a team of highly successful agents as a flagship office of your company.

For a FREE copy of my exclusive Recruiting Assessment, please email yourock@sherrijohnson.com.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour. For more information, please contact coaching@sherrijohnson.com or 844-989-2600 (toll free) or visit www.sherrijohnson.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.