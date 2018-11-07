Montana Brokerage Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate

A brokerage in Great Falls, Mont., Northwest Realty MT, has affiliated with the CENTURY 21® System, now operating as CENTURY 21 Northwest Realty MT. The firm, led by Bonnie Beuning and son Travis Manus, serves the Great Falls and Cascade County region.

“In today’s tech-savvy world, it’s important that we keep up with all the new tools and technology advancements out there so we as a company can move forward,” says Beuning. “As a small business, we wanted to partner with a strong brand like Century 21 Real Estate to ensure the success of all our agents, as well as to better serve our community here in Great Falls.”

“We are pleased to welcome Bonnie, Travis and their entire team to the CENTURY 21 System,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re always looking to grow our System with talented brokers, and we can’t wait to see the continued growth of CENTURY 21 Northwest Realty MT.”

The brokerage is comprised of the mother-son duo, who have a combined 50 years of experience in real estate, and seven agents.

