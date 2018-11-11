Boston Realty Advisors Acquires CL Waterfront Properties

Boston Realty Advisors has acquired CL Waterfront Properties for an undisclosed sum. The brokerage was founded in 2010 by Carmela Laurella.

“I’m excited to welcome Carmela and her team to our growing company,” says Jason S. Weissman, founding partner and CEO of Boston Realty Advisors. “Our new front door on the Waterfront is a natural expansion for Boston Realty Advisors. Our new partners at CL Properties are a seasoned and respected group that continues to innovate, with the sophistication to attract the most notable listings and consistently achieve top dollar per square foot.”

“With the addition of CL and their unique approach, Boston Realty Advisors will continue to holistically serve the Boston luxury real estate market as the best-in-class model for service and delivery,” says Janice Dumont, partner, Boston Realty Advisors, and CEO, Advisors Living.

“Like us, Boston Realty Advisors is a data-driven company with unparalleled service and performance,” says Laurella. The synergy of our combined talents and efforts will net positive for our clients.”

