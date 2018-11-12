4 Warm Vacation Spots to Escape to This Winter

If you’re in your retirement years, the snowbird life is something you’ve probably already considered, but for most, leaving Canada until the winter thaws isn’t an option. But you can, at the very least, plan a warm vacation in the dead of winter to make it go by faster. When the temperatures start to hit below freezing, you’ll be ever so glad to have that email confirming your upcoming trip to Mexico to look at. Here are a few popular destinations to consider this winter:

Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

If you’re looking for an affordable all-inclusive winter vacation, this is it. Not far from Punta Cana, Puerto Plata has the same beautiful beaches alongside colonial architecture you’ll be sharing all over Instagram. This historic port, trading city offers everything you would expect from the Dominican and that much more, at a price that won’t leave you broke upon your return to the frozen North.

Key West, Fla., U.S.

Your retired parents are probably already in Florida, so why not take the time to visit them and also get your sun and sand in? Miami is always packed in the winter, so the Keys are a better option if you prefer a smaller crowd and more relaxation time. While the Keys were hit by Hurricane Irma, they’ve worked hard to rebuild and bring tourism back to the area. Visiting is a great way to support a destination that could use extra love.

Tulum, Mexico

While Tulum wasn’t always a popular tourist spot, in recent years it has exponentially gained popularity, becoming the destination of choice for those looking for a relaxing beach vacation. Alongside the pristine turquoise beaches, you’ll find plenty of shopping, a quainter vibe than Cancun and an abundance of Mexican history. Check out the Mayan ruins for a history lesson you’ll never forget.

Kauai, Hawaii

While Hawaii isn’t always the most affordable destination, it’s definitely an appealing one. If you haven’t been, it should be on your bucket list to visit at least once. If you live for seafood, you won’t find anything fresher than what you can find here. Surfing, snorkeling, paddle boarding or boating off the Napali Coast is a must.