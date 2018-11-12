5 Gifts for the New Homeowner in Your Life

Shopping for someone who recently purchased their first home? While all the traditional gifts are fine, if you can provide a homeowner with something they truly need, you’ll be doing them a huge favor. Here are a few options to consider:

Return Address Stamp

With a new home comes a new address, and it’s always great to have an easy way to quickly and neatly sign your outgoing mail. Not only is this gift unique, the personalization that goes into it will really show the thought you put into the gift.

Cordless Drill

Having a high-quality cordless drill isn’t something homeowners think to purchase in the madness of all the buying that goes with a new home, but it’s one that definitely comes in handy when little things start to need repairs.

Kitchen Compost Bucket

Often, we don’t think about compost, but it’s a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and if you provide one for a new homeowner, they will naturally be inclined to use it. It’s not the most glamourous gift, but when it comes to the stress of owning a home, useful is always better than pretty.

Personalized Welcome Mat

Every door entry needs a good welcome mat, and what better to give a new homeowner than one with their last name on it. Personalization always brings a gift up to the next level, and it will be a gift you can see every time you come for a visit.

Cleaning Service Gift Certificate

While a gift certificate to anywhere would suffice, one of the worst things about moving into a new home (besides the actual moving of boxes and furniture) is the mess that moving creates. Give them a gift they will be eternally grateful for by providing someone else to clean up the mess.