Century 21 Real Estate Announces Franchise Renewal in Pennsylvania

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the franchise renewal of CENTURY 21 Select Group in Pennsylvania. With the five-year renewal, 100 agents and seven offices will continue to be affiliated with the brand throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. CENTURY 21 Select Group has been affiliated with the brand since 1977, and is led by Maggie Flartey Kaminski, broker of record, and Robert Bossuyt and Theresa and Lawrence Ditty, owners.

“We respect the trust and confidence that the CENTURY 21 Select Group has placed in our long-standing alliance and look forward to working with them on the brand’s journey to becoming the first choice for consumers and industry professionals alike,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Maggie Flartey Kaminski and her entire team of relentless professionals possess a commitment and passion for delivering the very best experience to not only homebuyers and sellers, but also those renters who look to escape every year to the many wonders of the Pocono Mountain region.”

“CENTURY 21 is taking a wider view of the housing journey by focusing on the needs of today’s digital consumer and delivering a mobile-first tech platform that helps make the comprehensive transaction process more seamless for both our affiliated agents and their customers and clients,” says Kaminski. “The brand’s relentless focus on the future and its commitment to delivering an extraordinary customer experience, excited us to renew our partnership with the Century 21 brand.”

Content Square 1.

The company has offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania in Blakeslee, Hamlin, Hazleton, Lake Ariel, Lake Harmony, Pocono Lake, and Pocono Pines.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.