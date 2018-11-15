Ebby Halliday Reports Early Success Generating New Listings Following Buyside Launch

Ebby Halliday Real Estate Inc., ranked No. 11 in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report for sales volume, is reporting strong initial results after a brokerage-wide launch of Buyside this summer. Buyside, a data-driven marketing solution, aggregates buyer data from the brokerage’s own website and other major real estate portals, helping agents show prospective sellers the real-time demand for their home. After just over 60 days on the platform, Ebby Halliday is reporting positive results with Buyside, including hundreds of seller leads generated and listings signed.

“Buyside has revolutionized the way our agents get in front of—and connect with—prospective sellers,” says Randall Graham, vice president and director of Marketing at Ebby Halliday Real Estate, Inc. “Arming our agents with real-time buyer data through Buyside gives them a unique way to generate seller leads and an added competitive advantage in listing presentations.”

Since launching just over 60 days ago, Ebby Halliday agents have signed over 130 new listings utilizing the Buyside platform, which consists of:

Home Valuation Sites which provide prospective sellers up to three valuations for their home, along with real-time buyer demand trends—a powerful combination to capture seller leads.

which provide prospective sellers up to three valuations for their home, along with real-time buyer demand trends—a powerful combination to capture seller leads. Buyer Market Analysis reports which help agents win any listing appointment by showcasing to sellers a list of active buyers interested in a home like theirs.

reports which help agents win any listing appointment by showcasing to sellers a list of active buyers interested in a home like theirs. Matching Platformallowing agents to pre-market their listings specifically to agents with a matching buyer, helping get more deals done, quicker.

“We’re committed to providing best-in-class tools that keep our agents on the forefront of the latest industry trends,” says Graham. “Buyside helps us deliver on this promise and compliments the overall value our agents and their customers receive when working with Ebby Halliday Real Estate.”

Charles Williams, founder and CEO of Buyside, says the data-driven solution was established specifically for large, market dominant firms like Ebby Halliday.

“Large brokerages possess a tremendous asset in the buyer data they generate each day throughout their online footprint,” says Williams. “Buyside pioneered the ability to collect this data from various sources and put it to use in a way that generates new business. We’re thrilled to have partnered with an industry icon, Ebby Halliday, and are confident the early success they are experiencing is just the tip of the iceberg.”

