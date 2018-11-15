Homebot Claims Grand Prize at 2018 Realogy FWD Innovation Summit

Homebot, a dashboard displaying the financials of a home purchase, claimed the $25,000 grand prize at the 2018 Realogy FWD Innovation Summit, held this week at Realogy’s headquarters in Madison, N.J. Ten companies presented their products and services during the Summit. Along with the cash prize, Homebot was awarded placement in the ZapStore, housed within Realogy’s proprietary Zap® platform.

Through the dashboard, agents can give their clients comprehensive financial information about homeownership, including when to rent, buy or sell, or when to refinance or remodel.

“FWD is one example of Realogy’s efforts to help our affiliated real estate agents be more productive,” says Dave Gordon, chief technology officer at Realogy. “Our continued significant investment in technology involves developing not only our own solutions, but also partnering with innovative companies like those who during this competition demonstrated their future-forward products.”

Content Square 1.

“Homebot positions the real estate agent as the expert of real estate value, displays hundreds of thousands of alternative opportunities and delivers information in a user-friendly way,” said Ernie Graham, co-founder and CEO of Homebot, which is based in Denver.

“All of these entrepreneurs here today are hardworking and passionate about working toward making the industry better by helping agents help consumers,” Graham said. “There are so many opportunities to drive improvements and deliver value throughout the entire home-buying process, from lender partners, agents [and] down through the consumer.”

Companies selected as FWD medalists included first runner-up SHYFT, a company that provides software to customize the moving and relocation process, and second runner-up Disclosures.io, an offer and negotiation management platform.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit RealogyFWD.com, or Facebook.com/Realogy for the event’s livestream replay.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.