The Real Estate One Family of Companies Ranked Sixth ‘Top Workplace 2018’

The Real Estate One Family of Companies was ranked No. 6 in The Detroit Free Press’ “Top Workplaces 2018,” a list of the best places to work in Michigan. This is the eighth year that Real Estate One has participated in the Top Workplaces survey. The survey asks employees questions about various areas of the workplace: direction, execution, career, conditions, managers, and pay/benefits and then ranks them according to the responses.

“The strength of our organization is our people,” says Renea Butler, vice president of HR & Administration at Real Estate. “We truly see ourselves as a family, not just a family-run company. This survey is important to us because it gives a voice to everyone within our family, from our salespeople to our corporate employees. It means a lot to be ranked sixth and one of the top 10 Top Workplaces in Michigan.”

“It’s important for us to participate in this survey every year so we can see what our companies are doing right and even what we’re doing wrong,” says Stuart Elsea, president of Financial Services at Real Estate One. “We take the feedback we gain every year and do our best to consider our employees’ suggestions and requests. Keeping a healthy culture and environment for our employees is a priority to us. Through their loyalty and hard work, we are able to give outstanding real estate, mortgage, title, insurance and relocation services to all of the people that call Michigan home.”

