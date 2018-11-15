Setting the Stage for Success

In the following interview, George Patsio, founding partner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate in Natick, Mass., discusses adopting the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, what he expects for the market next year, and more.

Region Served: Greater Boston area

Years in Real Estate: 25

Number of Offices: 22

Number of Agents: 500+

Motto/Work Philosophy That You Live By: As a company, we’ve been embracing the following notion recently: “Where you deserve to be.” This is a powerful motto that’s meant to guide us forward.

Best Advice for New Agents: Choose a company that focuses on you, your family and building a successful business.

You officially transitioned to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network on November 1. What most attracted you to the brand?

There were many things that attracted us to the brand, but one of the things that stands out the most is the fact that it’s one of the few companies entrusted to carry Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway name. This is an extremely powerful point of differentiation, as the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand is so well respected. Established in 2013, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is on a trajectory of growth that’s not only impressive, but also fits our personal company goals as we look to double our size within the next few years. The brand truly exceeds when it comes to professionalism and its ability to build lasting relationships, and I feel that it’s a perfect fit.

How does being part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices help you and your agents do your jobs well?

First and foremost, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is committed to our values. It’s also one of the most revered brands, and considering that, it’s scalable across all the markets that we serve, which provides prominent exposure to our clients and connects us to the various generations present in any given market. In addition, we’re able to offer cutting-edge tools, state-of-the-art technology, first-class marketing and unparalleled support to our sales associates.

What is one of the challenges your market faces, and what are you doing to overcome it?

While there are always challenges that come from different angles, one of the biggest challenges over the past few years is the great deal of change the real estate industry has witnessed. In addition to the new generation of people that have entered the market, we’re constantly looking for ways to deliver more tools, support and exposure while upholding our core values. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is engaged with some of the most innovative tech companies to find the best technology out there, and we’re excited to be able to deliver something to the marketplace that’s missing.

How are you preparing your agents for the future of real estate?

Preparing our agents for the future began on November 1 when we transitioned to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. Providing our agents with a brand whose financial strength is unquestioned—coupled with the tools and resources they now have access to—is the best way to prepare them for the future. At the end of the day, our goal is to improve our agents’ business through support, training and coaching.

What are your predictions for the real estate market in 2019?

We’ve been experiencing a really healthy market for the past few years, and I expect the same thing for 2019. While I don’t anticipate much change next year, we’re excited to be part of this marketplace with what we feel is a brand that can make us even more successful, allowing us to grow the company beyond our wildest dreams.

