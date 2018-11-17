Serving Up Superior Home Loans

Providing value with Quicken Loans

Real estate professional Rick Young has been a licensed REALTOR® for 10 years, but has been “married to the business” for 30, as his wife of three decades also works in real estate. Young’s favorite part of the business is the people, and he takes his job of serving them very seriously.

One way Young better serves his clients is by offering them home loans through his partnership with Quicken Loans, which—not unlike Young himself—has been in the real estate industry for over 30 years.

An agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Anderson Properties (No. 93 in closed transactions in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report) in Houston, Texas, Young began using Quicken Loans five years ago, and the results have been multi-faceted. “We saw Quicken Loans as a way to grow our business, offer additional value to our agents, and meet our clients’ lending needs,” says Young, who calls Quicken Loans a “reliable, high-quality resource.”

Young refers to his working relationship with Quicken Loans as a “partnership,” and one he can truly count on. “Their offerings and technology give us credibility and help me with recruiting and retaining agents.”

In real estate’s highly competitive industry, each partnership your team makes can maximize the value you offer your team—a strategy that, according to Young, is essential for success. In addition to loan assistance, Quicken Loans provides Young’s team with referrals. “We close a high percentage of Quicken Loans’ referrals,” says Young. “That’s a direct value to our agents.”

Young’s company has a large footprint, with 1,200 agents spanning three states and 43 offices throughout Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. When it comes to home loans, he needs a company as versatile as his geography. To meet his needs, Quicken Loans offers a variety of different lending options, from FHA, VA, jumbo loans, and more.

“If there’s something our client is looking for, chances are Quicken Loans has a program for them,” says Young, “and if they don’t have it, they’re completely transparent.”

This transparency extends into all aspects of Quicken Loans’ customer service.

“With Quicken Loans, we get fast answers,” says Young, who works with his loan officer to get all the information and service he needs—even on nights and weekends. “If I call and don’t get them right away, I have a call back within the hour. Our agents love how responsive they are and the fact that they even reach out to our clients to make sure they have a good experience.”

Securing a home loan can be a stressful time for your clients. As an agent, it’s your job to make the home purchase process as simple as it can be. According to Young, “Quicken Loans does everything they can to be a part of our team to make sure the stress is minimized as much as possible.”

For more information, please visit www.RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com or call 866-718-9842.