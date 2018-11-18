How a Single Mom Became a Multimillion-Dollar Real Estate Success

When Real Estate Express alumna Amanda Todd first started in real estate, she knew she needed a flexible job. The former stay-at-home mom founded and leads her own multimillion-dollar real estate group—but it didn’t start out that way.

“I had been a stay-at-home mom for nine-and-a-half years,” said Todd over the phone during a busy work day that took her, in one day, to Las Vegas, Napa Valley and home to Sacramento in time for dinner with her kids. “I went through a really ugly divorce and it was really important for me to still be around for my kids.”

Finding a career that offers this flexibility is important to many who get started in real estate. Take moms, for example. Statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor show that most American moms are participating in the workforce, with the percentage of working moms set at 69.9 percent the last time data was collected in 2013. Many of these moms—about 44 percent—are in management or professional roles. Another 27.5 percent of working moms are in sales positions. Real estate—an industry which has roles that overlap both disciplines—tends to attract people like Todd who are looking for flexible jobs for moms.

Content Square 1.

“I looked into a lot of different professions,” said Todd, whose three children are ages 13, 11 and 9. “I felt real estate offered me the most flexibility to be available for my kids and make a great living. That’s why I picked it.”

Todd, who had no real estate experience prior to getting licensed after her divorce, sold a reported $97 million of property in 2017.

Her journey began with a real estate licensing course through Real Estate Express, which she followed up later by posting her first transaction. She didn’t wait long to start going full force on her vision after that. In her first full year as a real estate agent, she completed over 25 transactions, earning the nickname “Million Dollar Mom.”

Content Square 2.

“I have zero business background,” Todd says. “I just became a total sponge. Any time someone gave me advice, I actually implemented it. No one ever executes on advice they get. I actually did.”

Within four years, Todd expanded her business to become the second-highest producing unit for Keller Williams in her region. She has also filmed a TV show and has made a name for herself as a national speaker. She recruited an 11-person staff to join her real estate efforts made up of (you guessed it) working moms. She prides herself in being able to mentor them.

“It’s kind of the joke that I’m the mom of them,” says Todd, before adding, “I taught them how to do this, too.”

Content Square 3.

Believing in herself not only gave Todd confidence and a career, but also set an example for her children, as well.

“They’re really proud of me,” says Todd. “My older two can really remember me being a stay-at-home mom and it’s a very different life.”

Despite the changes, Todd makes sure she always arranges her schedule so she can pick her kids up from school. Of course, she’s always dressed professionally in the car pick-up line but, then again, that has its advantages.

“It’s actually been a great generator for business,” says Todd, who is an expert at finding ways to earn more. Other parents ask why she’s dressed so fancily, and the conversation has led to several new clients.

Like every mom, she never stops multitasking.

Tom Davidson is the general manager of Real Estate Express, the national leader in online learning for pre-licensing, continuing education and professional development. Davidson has nearly 15 years in the real estate industry. From sales training and product development to growing the business, his multi-faceted background encompasses crucial functions to a successful career in the field.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.