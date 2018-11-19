A Brokerage’s Transformation

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®) Streamlines Efficiency and Promotes Explosive Growth

Running an efficient brokerage is the name of the game in today’s highly competitive real estate market, which is why brokerages across the board are directing their attention toward single platforms that can streamline their workloads. ReeceNichols Real Estate, a Kansas-based brokerage that also operates in Missouri with over 2,500 agents, quickly realized that efficiency would transform the company into what it is today: a relationship-based business in which every individual interaction makes a difference.

Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), a comprehensive real estate platform that provides REALTORS® with powerful analytics and client-friendly reports, is what ultimately helped them come to this realization.

Content Square 1.

“The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) introduced RPR several years back, and most of our agents have been using it since then,” says Katie Stephans, vice president of Information Technology for ReeceNichols Real Estate.

Stephans strives to ensure that all her agents have the online tools and resources they need to drive their businesses by assisting clients throughout the entire home-buying and -selling journey. “Instead of an agent having to visit several sources for information, RPR does it for them. It’s convenient and a time-saver.”

With a number of franchisees being introduced, it was essential for the brokerage to align with a data and reporting resource that could provide the appropriate amount of support in order for them to thrive.

Content Square 2.

“Because we have so many agents throughout Kansas and Missouri, RPR has been a great resource for our franchisees,” says Crystal Lewis, digital strategies manager at ReeceNichols Real Estate. “Since RPR is provided to them as part of their NAR membership, they’re able to access reports for their listing presentations,” notes Lewis, in addition to reports for all other facets of the real estate transaction, “and it allows us to include our company branding, so it’s a win-win.”

As a company that embodies the characteristics that foster relationships—such as expertise, loyalty and motivation—Stephans foresees ReeceNichols Real Estate continuing to leverage RPR, specifically their customizable, client-friendly reports, along with existing marketing strategies, in order to truly show clients the value of their services.

“Clients have responded favorably [to the reports generated for them]. Ideally, we like to see [RPR] used along with our branded marketing pieces,” explains Lewis. “The presentation is very impressive and can be structured so it’s relatable to that particular client.

Content Square 3.

“RPR gives brokerages the ability to brand all reports, so agents can continue to showcase the power of the ReeceNichols Real Estate brand in their listing presentations,” continues Lewis. “The platform also gives us the ability to include our Family of Services, allowing our agents to showcase not only the company, but also the partnership we have with several in-house services, such as title, insurance and lending.

“They say the devil is in the details,” concludes Lewis. “People make big decisions based on information they receive from us, as well as the internet. Since the internet can be wrong, the more true data we provide, the better informed the client will be. After all, it’s all about the client. The better we educate, the more we stand out from the competition.”

For more information, please visit blog.narrpr.com.