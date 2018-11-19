Give Thanks to Your Clients, Referral Sources and Team

Expressing gratitude is an incredible act of showing appreciation, thankfulness and offering kindness in return. Never miss an opportunity to show how much you appreciate someone.

In today’s fast paced, digital and sometimes impersonal environment where people are easily distracted, personal relationships and how we foster them are so important to maintain—not only for business relationships, but for true relationships to grow. Giving thanks during this time of year to those who have helped you grow, both personally and professionally, is a way to keep your important and personal relationships meaningful. Showing gratitude to your clients, your referrals and your team members is great way to show those people how important they are to you now and in the future.

Thank your clients for their business over the years. Be sure that you personally thank your clients, whether they sold or purchased their home with you this year, or five or 10 years ago. They need to know that you value the relationship and sincerely appreciate the trust and confidence they had in choosing you to help them with their home purchase or sale.

Make it a point to call them throughout the year, but also call them now to say thank you and wish them a happy holiday, and that you hope they and their families are well and you look forward to seeing them soon. Personal phone calls in today’s world are often received with extra appreciation. The phone call doesn’t have to be long; it’s the thought of you taking the time to personally call them and thank them for being a valued client.

If you have too many past clients to call, send them a video of yourself thanking them and wishing them a happy holiday, and telling them how much you appreciate their business and their referrals. I would still recommend calling your list of top clients personally. It really is meaningful when you take the time to make a phone call.

Be sure to thank your referral sources. Business referrals are the cornerstone of your success, so making sure you thank those who refer your services—both at the time of their referral as well as several times a year—is so vitally important. These are your top 50-100 referring sources who are card-carrying fans and refer to you their friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. Be sure to thank them with a special gift, gift certificate or meaningful act of appreciation. When people trust you enough to refer you to someone, there really is no better compliment. Be sure to personally call them or stop by to drop off a gift and thank them again for their trust and confidence in you and let them know how much you appreciate the relationship.

Thank your team members and staff. It is so important to let people on your team know that you appreciate their hard work and dedication every day, that you know how much they put in to make the team successful, and that you don’t take any of that for granted. Showing your appreciation with a special hand-written note and a small or large gift of appreciation goes a very long way. Especially when it is not expected. Go the extra mile to take your team to a holiday luncheon or special dinner with guests. This is a very considerate and first-class thing to do for those who helped you all year. Don’t miss the opportunity to thank your team and staff and recognize them for their contribution to the whole organization. It is a gesture that is most appreciated by the recipient, but also will make you feel good too.

Consider holding a client-appreciation event or special thank-you gift. A client-appreciation event is a great way to bring your clients, referral sources and team together for a holiday cocktail party, dinner or fun night out. Schedule an event at the hip, new place to go in your town, or consider having it at your home. In either event, you will be providing a great venue to treat your tribe to a fun night where you can say thank you in person. Other client appreciation events can be family-oriented craft events or even an annual golf outing. Inviting your clients, referrals and team members gives everyone a chance to enjoy the event and brings people together for you to show your appreciation to them for their continued, long-term loyalty to you and your business.

Thank your affiliate partners. Don’t forget to thank those affiliated partners who also helped you grow your business or sent referrals to you. All the mortgage, title, home inspectors and insurance professionals who helped keep deals together or assisted to keep your sales closing on time. Sending them tickets to a great movie or theater production, a generous gift card and a personal note of thanks will show your appreciation for their part in your success.

Again, valuing your professional relationships shows you are a genuinely grateful person and that this isn’t just a job but that you are truly serving the community where you live, work and play. Gratitude is an action and there is never a better time to show appreciation than the holiday season between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Spread gratitude and show thanks to those who helped you grow personally and professionally and watch great things happen. Everyone wins, and everyone feels good.

