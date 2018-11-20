Ask the Expert: How Can a Home Inspection Company Be a Valued Partner In the Real Estate Process?

Today’s Ask the Expert column features Adam Long, president of HomeTeam Inspection Service.

Q: How can a home inspection company be a valued partner in the real estate process?

A: Home inspections occur in almost 90 percent of transactions nationwide and can play a role in client satisfaction. Performing a high-quality inspection should be the minimum that a home inspection company offers. But what else is there?

Content Square 1.

Technology

Technology can be effectively used throughout the home inspection process—from scheduling to report delivery and even creating a seller’s repair request list. Providing these scheduling options and tools makes everyone’s job easier and faster.

A Full-Service Solution

Content Square 2.

Many home inspection companies offer a wide range of inspection packages. Since different homes, different clients and different regions require different types of inspections, choose a home inspection company that offers many additional services to choose from to create the solution that’s right for your client.

Coordination

No one wants to spend additional time calling and coordinating various types of inspections from several different service providers on the same inspection. Find a One Call Does It All® Solution where a provider can schedule any type of inspection for you at the same time as the home inspection.

Content Square 3.

Time Savings

The typical home inspection can last anywhere from 2.5 – 4 hours. HomeTeam Inspection Service cuts this time nearly in half by utilizing a team of inspectors, which allows for more time slots available each day, and greater availability when you need an inspection.

Professionalism

All companies adhere to varying degrees of professionalism. Home inspection companies that show up in uniform with branded vehicles help make the client feel at ease. Clear and calm communication helps the client absorb information and make confident decisions.

Choosing a home inspection company that provides the services outlined above results in a positive experience for the client—a true benefit to all.

For more information, visit www.hometeam.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.