Show Clients You’re Thankful This Weekend

It’s that time of year again! The holidays are fast approaching and as you work off that Thanksgiving dinner, now is the perfect time to reach out to your clients and show them how much they mean to you.

From simple gestures like a card or an email, to more elaborate gifts, there are many creative ways to touch your clients, and constant follow-ups are necessary to stay top-of-mind with them. There’s no better way to prevent a client that you assisted a few years back from forgetting you than by dropping off a holiday goody bag on his or her front porch.

Here are a few other creative ways to stay top-of-mind this time of year so you can receive a string of referral business after the holidays are over:

Send an email. Of course the easiest option is to just send out a form email to all of your contacts wishing them a happy holiday season. If you’re strapped for resources, this may be your only option, however, if you’re throwing a party or sending out gifts, that isn’t an excuse to not send a holiday email as well.

Throw a party. Who doesn’t love a good office holiday party? No need to go overboard—hosting a party at your office will save you cash that you can instead spend on personal touches like a branded backdrop that guests can pose in front of. This is an excellent way to garner new referrals, as others will see what a great agent you are when photos are shared on social media!

Give gifts. Because isn’t that what the holidays season is all about? Although this is time consuming—you’ll likely need to set aside some time after-hours to drop off gifts to your most active clients—this is one of the most effective ways to remind clients that you’re thinking about them. From a personalized candle to a box of cookies with your branding on it, there’s no shortage of ways you can get creative with this option.

Agents, how are you going to reach out to your former and current clients before the holidays?

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s blog and social media editor. Email him your real estate blog ideas at jdoris@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.