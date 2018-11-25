Agents Earning the Highest Income Focus on These 4 Habits

What are the highest earning real estate agents doing right? The 2018 Real Estate Agent Income Guide by Real Estate Express surveyed top real estate agents to reveal that the highest performers have four key habits in common. Want to excel in your real estate career and earn more? Try implementing these habits into your work routine.

Here are four ways top real estate agents are earning more:



1. Stay Updated on Best Practices

To increase your earnings you need to keep up with the trends. The Real Estate Express survey indicated that experts on best practices earn more than double those who got a failing grade. Key takeaway? It pays to stay current.

2. Consistently Find Quality Leads

Agents who said they were experts at finding quality leads earned almost $100,000 more than those who said they were failing. More importantly, there was about a $34,000 difference in earnings between agents who were novice and those who were growing in this area. This could be a significant place for improvement for early career agents who want to take their business to the next level.

3. Win Real Estate Listings

Top earners in real estate know how to win a listing. Those who identified themselves as experts in this category reported an average annual income of $111,145 while those who said they felt like they were failing at winning listings had an annual income of $30,154.

4. Manage Marketing Return on Investment

As digital marketing becomes more prominent, it’s easy to spend on marketing without measuring the impact. The key to succeeding, however, is in quantifying how well your marketing strategy works. Top real estate agents who have mastered their marketing budgets earn $64,000 more per year than those who are failing in this category.

Other Areas of Expertise Also Help

While these are the top four categories that can really make a difference in how much you take home every year, the Real Estate Express report revealed ten ways top real estate agents are separating themselves from the rest of the pack and just how wide that income gap is.

Our recommendation? Take a look through all ten categories and determine where you’re doing really well and where your skills need work.

Tom Davidson is the general manager of Real Estate Express , the national leader in online learning for pre-licensing, continuing education and professional development. Tom has nearly 15 years in the real estate industry. From sales training and product development to growing the business, his multi-faceted background encompasses crucial functions to a successful career in the field.

