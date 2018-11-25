Capturing More Consumers With Targeted Marketing

Marketing with Homes.com proves to be a smart move for Midwest broker

As a former high school teacher, broker Sharon Sigman prides herself on educating homebuyers and sellers in Kansas City, Mo., and throughout Kansas since she changed careers and obtained her real estate license more than 25 years ago.

In that time, Sigman has consistently been recognized as one of the Top 5 area REALTORS® by the Kansas City Business Journal and is consistently among the Top 10 REALTORS® in the city on both the Kansas and Missouri sides.

She’s also pursued various designations, including the CRS (Certified Residential Specialist), ABR® (Accredited Buyer’s Representative), SRES (Seniors Real Estate Specialist), and CSP (Certified New Home Sales Professional).

While Sigman considers herself a short sale and foreclosure specialist, she understands the value of establishing a heavy presence on the internet. In fact, she’s become a top internet marketer, launching more than 30 websites and 800 area domain names.

“Before the internet became so popular, I was doing a lot of newspaper advertising,” says Sigman. “As I got more familiar with the opportunities to market on the web, I found Homes.com to be one of the most effective names of all.”

So, when Sigman went looking for a cost-effective means of marketing herself in the cities where her sellers lived and where buyers were looking, she became a Homes.com City Sponsor and a successful client of their Local Connect platform.

“The minute I get into listing appointments, I call up the Homes.com mobile app to show them how their home can be featured. I also explain how I can list their home and get it featured so that more prospects will see it,” says Sigman, who occasionally lists a home in a city she sponsors that’s located a mile or two away.

“Compared to other ways I can pay to market myself, being a Homes.com City Sponsor is really cost-effective.”

Sigman has also become a savvy user of the company’s Local Connect platform, which allows her to target specific zip codes and receive consumer inquiries from Homes.com in those zip codes.

“A lot of times I pick zip codes that aren’t as popular, or those where there aren’t as many agents competing for leads,” explains Sigman, who also takes advantage of a number of .Homes domain names.

“I think Homes.com has about the best name recognition for consumers when they’re looking to buy or sell a property, and they offer the .Homes domain name, which makes it easy for prospects to find me.

“Whether I’m an exclusive holder of certain zip codes, or among several agents getting consumer inquiries, I find that Homes.com provides great value and great-looking sites to market my clients’ homes,” concludes Sigman.

