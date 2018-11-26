Climb Real Estate Names Christine Kim President

Climb Real Estate has named Christine Kim president of the brand’s Bay Area brokerages. The company was founded in San Francisco. Founder Chris Lim is now acting in an advisory capacity to Realogy, which acquired Climb in 2016 under its NRT subsidiary. In October, Realogy announced it will begin expanding its franchise offerings to include Climb Real Estate.

Kim, who has been affiliated with Climb since 2006, is now at the helm of all of Climb’s offices operating presently.

“When I first met Christine in 2005, I quickly recognized her experience, intellect and energy as truly one of a kind,” says Lim. “Diversity and inclusion is at the core of our business, and we’re proud for have an Asian woman stepping into in a leadership role. I can’t think of a better successor to lead the brokerage that I built.”

“I am extremely honored to be the new president of the Climb Real Estate Bay Area offices,” says Kim. “Climb has grown to be one of San Francisco’s real estate top brands by creating a culture of where agents want to be, and by providing innovative solutions that help agents thrive, no matter where they are in their real estate career. I look forward to focusing my efforts on growing our Bay Area presence, while working with Chris as he concentrates on advising the national franchise expansion.”

Kim, a Korean American, has been in the top 5 percent of REALTORS® in San Francisco and Santa Clara County since 2003, according to a company release. Prior to her career at Climb, she was broker/owner of Bridgepointe Group. She was a founding chapter president of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) and president of the Korean American Professional Society. She has been named to the “30 Under 30” by REALTOR® Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.climbsf.com.

