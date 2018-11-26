EBCBOR and The Realsource Association of RealtorsÂ® Announce Consolidation

The Eastern Bergen County Board of RealtorsÂ® (EBCBOR) and The Realsource Association of RealtorsÂ®, both of New Jersey, have announced they will consolidate following a membership vote. With the consolidation, the entity will become the third-largest association of REALTORSÂ®, serving more than 7,500. The New Jersey Multiple Listing Service (NJMLS) will fall under the new organization.

“As the real estate industry continues to evolve, so must REALTORÂ® trade associations,” says Jorge Ledesma, CEO of EBCBOR. “Although both organizations have their own unique benefits, we understand that our strength is in our numbers. As one association we will have a broader reach and greater exposure to new opportunities. We are excited for the consolidation ahead and understand that today’s changes will be the foundation for tomorrow’s success.”

“This consolidation was something that both organizations needed in order to have a stronger voice on all levels,” says Basil Singh, 2018 EBCBOR president. “I am honored to have been a part of this monumental historical endeavor that will bring about unity, inclusion and better benefits and resources to real estate professionals in Bergen County and surrounding areas.”

Membership voted on October 12.

For more information, please visit www.bergenboard.com. Â

