FHFA Again Bumps Up Loan Limits

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has announced its 2019 loan limit will rise by 6.9 percent to $484,350, in response to rising values. In costlier markets, the limit will rise to $726,525. All told, there will be an increase in loan limits in all but 47 counties in the U.S. Find out your limit.

The baseline loan limit is mandated by the Housing Economic and Recovery Act (HERA).

“The National Association of REALTORS® [NAR] is pleased to see the Federal Housing Finance Agency raise its national conforming loan limits for 2019,” said John Smaby, NAR president, in a statement. “[This] decision reflects rising or near-record high home prices in many U.S. markets, and the move helps keep the American Dream within reach for countless families working with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

“Without this assurance that loan limits keep up with home price growth, borrowers across the country risk being pushed out of the market altogether as mortgage rates and rising home prices continue to hold back potential homebuyers,” Smaby said.

