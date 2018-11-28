Your Role in the Age of the Internet

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD).

Ever feel like you are competing with the latest website or app?

While there is an abundance of information available to consumers today, that makes your guidance and interpretation more important than ever. Sorting out what is timely, valid and valuable challenges even the savviest consumers.

Content Square 1.

The internet has not replaced you. At the same time, it is important to recognize technology and consumer preferences are moving targets.

You have a unique value proposition. Knowing that consumers see clear value in using a real estate professional, it’s also important to make the distinction that real estate professionals are not all alike—and that’s a good thing. Think of it this way: If all real estate professionals were the same, what reason would the consumer have to choose you over everyone else?

Your differences—those things that distinguish you from other real estate professionals—stand to give you a competitive advantage by attracting those consumers who will most value working with you over a competitor.

Content Square 2.

Your value proposition is your market distinction expressed as the services you offer to buyers. Three elements form the foundation of your buyer representation value proposition:

Education: Specialized training, like the ABR® designation, in the business of representing real estate buyer clients

Specialized training, like the ABR® designation, in the business of representing real estate buyer clients Expertise : Knowledge of the market and process, plus skills like negotiations and communications

: Knowledge of the market and process, plus skills like negotiations and communications Experience: What you learn day-to-day on the job

Successful buyer’s representatives adapt and embrace change, leveraging the opportunity to add value and further differentiate themselves in the marketplace.

To learn much more about how to provide real estate services that meet the needs of buyer clients, please consider checking out the education, benefits, and resources offered by ABR® designation . To celebrate NAR’s Designation Awareness Month, during the month of November, all online designation and certification courses offered in the online format through the Center for REALTOR® Development at its onlinelearning.REALTOR site are 20% off their regular price. For more information about Designation Awareness Month, click here.

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit RISMedia’s online learning portal from NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD) and the Learning Library. Here, real estate professionals can sign up for online professional development courses, industry designations, certifications, CE credits, Code of Ethics programs and more. NAR’s CRD also offers monthly specials and important education updates. New users will need to register for an account.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.