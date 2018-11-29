HomeSmart International and Pearl Certification Partner in Appraisal Study on Energy-Efficient Features

HomeSmart International and Pearl Certification are partnering on an appraisal study that will determine how energy-efficient features impact value.

Through the partnership, agents at HomeSmart will assist eligible homeowners in Phoenix, Ariz., with certifying their homes through Pearl Certification. To conduct the study, the brands will analyze sale price and days on market for up to 100 homes that are certified and sold, with the goal of determining how much value Pearl Certification Reports add to Phoenix homes (includes the Appraisal Institute’s Green and Energy Efficient Appraisal Addendum). Pearl’s certification system highlights a home’s most efficient features, and suggests points of improvement to make before selling.

As part of the study, Pearl will train HomeSmart listing agents focused within a target area of Phoenix zip codes to identify homes that are good candidates for certification. Pearl will provide the needed third-party certification of the energy-efficient smart home and renewable energy features, and the documentation which can then be used by the agent and homeowner in the sale of the home. Homes falling within the primary focus area within Phoenix will be certified at no cost to the homeowner. For agents looking to have homes outside of the area certified, HomeSmart is contributing 100 dollars toward certifications that qualify for the study.

Content Square 1.

“HomeSmart agents are skilled at helping their clients get the highest possible sale price for their home,” says Carol Perry, chief business development officer at HomeSmart. “This study and our partnership with Pearl Certification gives our agents another tool to differentiate themselves while helping sellers maximize the value of their home.”

“Homebuyers want high-performing homes—homes that are energy-efficient, safe and comfortable,” says Cynthia Adams, CEO of Pearl Certification. “Survey after survey shows they’ll pay more for them, but only if they have reliable, investment-grade information about the home’s features. We believe the Phoenix market will confirm that buyers want and will pay more for homes with features that improve their quality of life.”

“Both Pearl and HomeSmart are eager to get the study started, believing it will go a long way to raise awareness and education on the importance of data accuracy and marketing of high-performing homes,” says Robin Lebaron, COO and co-founder of Pearl Certification.

Content Square 2.

For more details and information on how to participate, please visit www.PearlCertification.com/HomeSmart.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.