United Country Real Estate Announces Double-Digit Growth for Third Quarter

United Country Real Estate has announced continued double-digit growth for the third quarter of 2018, with a 25 percent increase in sales volume compared to third quarter of 2017, exceeding more than $1 billion between May and September.

“We’ve added some big, powerful initiatives this year with our new website and UC Ranch Properties, so it’s no surprise that our numbers are reflecting the growth we are seeing as a company,” says Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “If you combined that with the incredibly talented network of agents, brokers, auctioneers and office managers that are out there every day working with buyers and sellers and providing them with their extensive knowledge and expertise in lifestyle real estate, we know there won’t be a slowdown any time soon.”

In addition to the company’s growth in the third quarter, the top 10 ranking franchise offices for United Country are up 50 percent, on average, in 2018, with one office showing growth of more than 100 percent.

Melissa Potts, broker/owner of United Country Real Estate | Columbia Realty & Auction in Columbia, Tenn., is one of the top offices experiencing accelerated growth this year.

“We are in a good market,” says Potts. “There’s no question about it. We are right in the heart of everything that’s going on in Nashville and close to Huntsville, which is growing leaps and bounds—but, I really have to credit our people. Our agents here are anxious to learn new things, conscience of branding and advertising and are go-getters. We really support each other and I care about our people. If they want to be successful, we are going to help them achieve that, and it’s working.”

According to United Country, the company has added more than 100 franchise offices since 2016.

For more information, please visit www.unitedcountry.com.

