Chicago-Based NuVision Real Estate Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

Under the leadership of business owners Alberto Diaz, Eddie Diaz and Jose Delatorre, NuVision Real Estate has joined the CENTURY 21® System and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 NuVision Real Estate. The company will continue to provide full real estate services to buyers and sellers in the greater Chicago area, and it will now benefit from world-class marketing, agent educational resources (C21 University®), technology and productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

“Century 21 Real Estate is a strong brand partner that gives us the tools and resources to put our agents in the best possible position to be successful,” says Alberto Diaz. “You add to the mix the company’s recent rebrand that keeps it relevant in the dynamic real estate industry and to today’s homebuyers and sellers, and we’re confident we now offer the complete package for our agents and their clients.”

Alberto, Eddie and Jose collectively have almost 45 years of real estate experience and a deep-rooted knowledge of their communities. The three partners and their team of talented agents specialize in residential real estate and serve all their clients’ real estate needs ranging from buyers and sellers to investors.

“We act as a trusted partner to our customers in helping them achieve their dreams of homeownership and making the entire process as seamless and stress-free as possible,” shares Jose Delatorre.

“As a company that embodies the entrepreneurial mindset, we’re thrilled to welcome, Albert, Eddie and Jose and the larger CENTURY 21 NuVision team to the System and see their continued success,” says Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Together, we’re committed to our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences throughout every step of the home-buying and -selling process, and we’re looking forward to adding such a dedicated team to the System.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.