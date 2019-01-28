JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Announces Entry Into Florida Market

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® (JPAR) has announced its entry into the Florida market with their first office location in Orlando. Cindy and Sean DeCoster have been managing offices and selling real estate throughout Central Florida for nearly two decades. They, along with their partnership group, bring their vast experience and love for the Industry to the JPAR Family with the addition of a new franchise, JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® City & Beach.

Cindy DeCoster recently served as the 2018 Women’s Council of REALTORSÂ® Florida President. She currently serves as the Council’s Florida Past President as well as serves on the Council’s National Executive Committee and State President’s Advisory Group (PAG). Cindy is well known throughout the real estate industry and often speaks at industry events across the country. She operates the Central Florida location as the CEO/principal and Sean is the qualifying broker.

Outside of Texas, this is JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® third state that they have entered into within the last 90 days. JPAR opened a franchise location in South Carolina earlier this month as well as another in Louisiana in December of 2018.

Content Square 1.

JPAR Franchising, LLC (Franchising Division) entered into a Multiple Location Expansion Agreement to broaden the brand’s presence across several different strategic markets within the Sunshine State. The first two offices are in Orlando and Melbourne, with several more scheduled to open in the near future. Orlando is currently open for business and Melbourne is scheduled to open its doors in early March 2019.

Frank Gay, CEO of JPAR Franchising, LLC, states, “I have had the pleasure of knowing Cindy and Sean for nearly 20 years. Cindy’s servant leadership and giving of herself to this industry is unparallel to anyone I have known. Orlando is an exciting and fast-moving market. We believe the JPAR system with its Culture of Productivity & Service will thrive, based on Orlando’s highly transactional environment. I cannot think of any better operators that are suited to take this challenge on and partner with us than Cindy and Sean.”

JP Piccinini, chairman and CEO of JPAR Brokerage, adds, “Our vision at JPAR has been to build a company so valuable for our REALTORSÂ® that the value it brings to THEIR business will be PRICELESS. Cindy and Sean are the perfect leadership team to spread the JPAR vision across Central Florida and beyond.”

Content Square 2.

For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jpar.net.