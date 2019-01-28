The Keyes Company Expands in 3 Key Miami-Dade County Markets

The Keyes Company plans to relocate its Homestead, Palmetto Bay and Sunset offices during the first half of 2019, according to a company release. The moves come in response to the company’s rapid expansion in these markets, adoption of technological advances and desire to provide sales associates and customers top-tier locations.

“The moves were made with our rate of growth and dedicated team members in mind,” says Mike Pappas, president and CEO of Keyes. “These areas are all great places to live, raise families and enjoy parks and other amenities. This will allow us to serve an even wider client base and help individuals and families in those communities realize the dream of homeownership.”

The Sunset office move comes with a remodel to a more technologically advanced office with modern features. The new 3,850-square-foot location at 11570 Sunset Drive in Miami will be home to a team of 127, including 120 sales associates, a mortgage loan officer and insurance representative, among other positions. Completion is expected in February 2019.

Content Square 1.

A total of 100 associates will work out of the new 3,650-square-foot Palmetto Bay location at 8745 SW 136th Street. Moving into this office will be members of Keyes Real Estate Family of Services, the firm’s mortgage division, Capital Mortgage Partners; Keyes Insurance; and HomePartners Title Services. The move is expected to be completed by March 2019.

Rounding out the list of moves is the 5,900-square-foot Homestead office, home to 120 associates from Keyes Homestead, Keyes Insurance, Capital Mortgage Partners and HomePartners Title Services. The move to 809 Flagler Avenue is expected to be complete by February 2019.

In a consolidating brokerage industry, many independent real estate firms are looking for an exit strategy. Keyes, however, continues to grow both its footprint and personnel by offering real estate, mortgage and title services under one roof, allowing for a seamless real estate transaction experience.

Content Square 2.

Keyes Insurance will also have a new 6,700-square-foot home in Palmetto Bay. The office will be home to a team of 43 staff members and associates, and completion is expected in May 2019.

Independently-owned and -operated since its founding in 1926, Keyes is extremely active in luxury residential real estate. Overall, Keyes generates more than $6 billion in annual revenue from their real estate service lines. The firm is the largest independently-owned real estate firm in Florida and a top 30-ranked firm in the entire U.S.

For more information, please visit www.keyes.com.