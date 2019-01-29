For more than 30 years, RISMedia’s Power Broker Report & Survey has featured the frontrunners of the industry, ranked by residential sales volume and transactions: the Power Brokers, who boast the highest levels of productivity and profitability in real estate.

RISMedia’s 31st Annual Power Broker Survey is now open, with expanded minimum requirements this year. Brokers who have completed a minimum of $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2018 are eligible to participate. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2019.

5 Benefits of a Power Broker Ranking

With Power Broker status, your brokerage is distinguished as an elite industry leader, both to agents and new recruits, as well as homebuyers and sellers. Your brand will be exposed to more than 500,000 industry professionals, as well as allowed exclusive networking opportunities with other Power Brokers.

Questions About the Power Broker Survey?

Contact Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.