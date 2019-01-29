Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Sets Sights on Increasing Agent Productivity

A new initiative announced this week by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties will move all of its company tools, programs, technology and marketing toward the goal of increasing agent productivity to an average of 20 closed transactions for the first two quartiles of agents by 2020.

The initiative, titled “VISION 2020,” was announced at a company-wide kick-off event with over 1,200 attendees in Atlanta Wednesday by Chris Stuart, CEO of HSF Affiliates and president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and Dan Forsman, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.

“Our perpetual focus moving forward will be to create an unparalleled and exceptional client experience for the wonderful clients that we serve in the greater Atlanta marketplace,” Forsman said. “Our top two quartiles achieved 14 transactions per agent in 2017 and grew to 15.5 in 2018. The new platforms and coaching programs are designed to grow these numbers to 17.5 transactions in 2019 and 20 transactions in 2020.”

He noted that the award winners recognized at the kick-off event are already achieving 20 transactions per agent, increasing their units from last year by 26 percent and their sales volume by 34 percent.

“That is amazing, when the market grew by 1.2 percent in units and 7.4 percent in sales volume,” Forsman added. “This level of productivity can truly change lives for many associates and their loved ones.”

At the event, Stuart announced a series of new transformational platforms and solutions, including a leading-edge Agent CRM platform powered by Salesforce, an analytics and AI solution powered by Salesforce Einstein, new websites powered by Adobe Experience Manager, an integration platform for interoperability with a broad ecosystem of industry partners and a new approach for consumers to manage their home asset.

“Dan Forsman visited the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ operations center last summer to review our marketing and technology plans and explore how we could create a greater synergy between his efforts regionally and our efforts globally,” said Stuart. “Our teams came away excited about Dan’s vision and our ability to further support the growth of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. Dan’s commitment extended into his team and he subsequently appointed Tony Floyd as chief innovation officer. We have enrolled Tony as an extension of our core teams developing our roadmaps and contributing to our project output.”

Stuart added, “We have the advantage of the Berkshire Hathaway brand which is widely recognized for integrity, trust and financial strength. Our industry is hearing a lot of noise and distraction right now with lots of headlines over disruption and Wall Street coming to real estate. We see a great opportunity to enhance our client experience and substantially increase the agent productivity in our network.”

For more information, please visit www.BHHSGeorgia.com and www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.