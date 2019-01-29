Dotloop Announces Upcoming Integration With RE/MAX

Dotloop® has announced an expanded partnership agreement with RE/MAX. In 2019, RE/MAX will integrate its new CRM platform with dotloop, and the integration will be available to all RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada.

Once this integration is complete, any U.S.- or Canada-based RE/MAX agent using dotloop will be able to easily auto-populate data from their RE/MAX portal into dotloop’s platform with the click of a button. Specifically, the integration enables agents to transfer essential listing or lead data from their RE/MAX accounts into dotloop, as well as autofill contracts. The integration will save RE/MAX agents time by removing the need for duplicate data entry, which also reduces the risk of errors.

“We are proud to work with RE/MAX to provide its agents with seamless data entry into dotloop,” says Marnie Blanco, vice president of Industry Relations at dotloop. “Through our strengthened partnership, RE/MAX agents will have easier access to the best technology to help them get deals done.”

For more information, please visit www.dotloop.com/integrations.