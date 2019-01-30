Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage Selects Adwerx Enterprise to Power Automated Listing Advertisements

Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage, located in Northeastern South Carolina, has selected Adwerx Enterprise to power listing automation for their over 190 agents in eight offices.

“Advertising listings online is very important to both our agents and their clients,” says Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage President Brian Moxey. “Online advertising is one of the most effective ways to reach potential homebuyers. Adwerx provides a solution that delights our sellers and doesn’t require any additional set-up from our agents.”

Each ad, customizable by the agent, will deploy automatically and run for one week with the option to extend the campaign. Ads appear on Facebook, popular mobile apps and websites, including local and national news outlets that consumers and potential homebuyers visit on a daily basis.

“For an expanding brokerage such as Coldwell Banker Chicora Advantage, a streamlined and automated advertising solution is a must,” adds Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “We are so honored they chose us to help empower their agents with great listing solutions.”

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Program launched in 2017 and has seen rapid adoption with the country’s most innovative brokerages. Agents have credited the program with helping them win more listings and delight their sellers with instant marketing solutions. A recent survey showed that 94 percent of agents saw the technological advantage as a major asset when used in listing presentations.

For more information, please visit enterprise.adwerx.com.