Positioned for Today’s Brokerage Environment

Over and over again, the refrain today is: “I have never seen so much change in all my career, and it’s coming faster than ever before.”

It’s true, and this change is a perfectly natural outcome for what’s happening. When savvy investors invest hundreds of millions, in fact, billions of dollars with the intention of creating new methods for all things real estate, things change—and change fast. These investments are intent on reinventing the way real estate is bought and sold, and in the process, they’re carving out a significant slice of the $75 billion annual commission pie. It’s a big prize, and it carries big opportunity, as well as big risk.

During my three decades in this business, I’ve experienced the tremendous evolution of real estate brokerage. Today though, we’re in the midst of a revolution, and United Real Estate is positioning brokerage leaders and agents to win big. In 2013, United was named “model of the future” by the Swanepoel Trends Report, and the company has been intentionally and quietly assembling the talent, designing the business processes and building the proprietary technology platform that will propel its clients into the future.

In short, United Real Estate Group is what real estate companies would be if they could start with a clean sheet of paper and build based on today’s broker, agent and consumer needs and preferences. United Real Estate is built 100 percent around creating success for agents and brokers. The company has married the very best attributes of our current industry with the technologies and processes of the future.

Commission and Model

Our model places agents in a position to keep more of their hard-earned commission without sacrificing full-brokerage support, including technology and training. For brokers, the model provides a blueprint for opening and growing, or the path to transitioning from the traditional model to a new, fresh and profitable approach. New and veteran brokerages alike can scale operations, retool to a lean, efficient cost structure and generate profit that can be reinvested in both good and challenging economic periods.

Scalable and Proprietary Technology Platform

The internally developed platform is a scalable, adaptable one-stop productivity platform. It provides a consistent, cost-effective solution for brokers and agents. It also allows the brokerage to be able to shift to market demands and consistently innovate with the changing needs of the agent, broker and consumer.

Consistent Innovation

Real estate markets, technologies and agent and consumer expectations change along the way. It’s important to be associated with a company that places innovation at the forefront, is never satisfied with its current state, and has the people, process and technology to improve.

Whether it’s time to transition your whole company, launch a new model office or move your sales career into the new world, it makes great sense to hear about the “model of the future” today.

The volume and pace of change is unprecedented—that’s a fact—and now, the opportunity exists to Find Your Freedom and work United.