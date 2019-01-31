Champion Realty Merges With Long & Foster

Champion Realty, Inc., based in Severna Park, Md., has merged with Long & Foster Real Estate, expanding Long & Foster’s market presence in Anne Arundel County and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. With the union, Champion CEO Jon Coile has been named senior vice president of Regional Development for Long & Foster’s Baltimore, Eastern Shore and Western Maryland region. Champion will adopt the brand, and the brokerages expect to merge a number of offices, according to a company release.

Coile is reporting to Cindy Ariosa, senior vice president and regional manager of Long & Foster’s Baltimore, Eastern Shore and Western Maryland region.

“Jon’s a tremendous asset to Long & Foster and all our associates, and we’re thrilled to welcome him and the Champion team to our family,” says Ariosa. “Our combined teams will sell over $1.5 billion in real estate annually in Anne Arundel, Caroline and Queen Anne’s counties—results that prove the value of our brokerage for both agents and clients alike.”

“With Champion and Long & Foster operating as a single team, we’ll build upon our market-leading status throughout Maryland, benefitting our sales associates, as well as their buyers and sellers,” says Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Coile began at Champion Realty in 1988. His brother, Chris, established the firm in 1987. The brokerage has 200 agents and seven offices.

“Both Long & Foster and Champion have built exceptional real estate teams and trusted brands over the past few decades, and working together, we’ll be even stronger, with tremendous clout in the marketplace,” says Coile, who was recently named a 2019 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia.

Champion and Long & Foster are affiliated with HomeServices of America, the No. 2 Power Broker for sales volume and transactions in the U.S. In 2017, HomeServices acquired Long & Foster, then the No. 3 Power Broker for sales volume. Champion was acquired by HomeServices in 1999.

Suzanne De Vita is RISMedia’s online news editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at sdevita@rismedia.com.