2019 Decor Trends for Your Clients’ Listings

With each new year, there are new style trends that can help define a home and how it will sell. As their REALTOR®, it is one of your many responsibilities to assist your clients to stay up-to-date with the latest trends so that they can get the most from their home sale.

With a little bit of research, we found three trends that will help your client sell their home in 2019. These trends—grey and neutral tones, metal accents and the 90/10 rule—are sure ways for your clients to get a jump in making their listing stand out.

Grey and Neutral Tones

In 2019, we recommend grey and neutral tones when trying to sell your client’s home. There are many opportunities to include these tones in your staging. Rooms like the bedroom, bathroom or even the kitchen can benefit from a grey or neutral color palette. In the bedroom, painting the walls with neutral tones or swapping out some of the décor, like the sheets or comforter, could help modernize the bedroom and create an oasis that potential buyers can envision themselves in. In a bathroom, painting the walls with grey or neutral tones is a sure way to make fixtures like the bathtub or sink pop. In a kitchen, taking out the multiple pops of color and replacing the decor with neutral tones that match can make it feel both modern and warm.

Metal Accents

Knowing what kind of accents to add to a home when staging it for the real estate market can be tough. Metal accents add a little bit of class to a home while maintaining a contemporary style.

With an array of accents ranging from polished brass to aged iron, there are almost limitless ways to incorporate metal accents into your staging. Brass can be used in furniture accents, kitchen cabinet hardware, or even in light fixtures. Other metals such as pewter and silver can work well with darker-toned furniture.

Adding these bold metals to the decor of a home is a great way to make sure that your listing is warm and inviting. It also helps showcase decorating possibilities for potential buyers.

90/10 Rule: 90 Percent White, 10 Percent Color

The 90/10 rule is a great alternative for those who don’t prefer grey or neutral tones or metal accents in a home, or for those who enjoy a more simplistic decorating style with small pops of color. This staging trend involves using 90 percent white furniture and decor with about 10 percent color when staging a home.

With white walls, your clients are able to add any pop of color that they would like. Adding a pop of color will help create a modern space and an inviting home. For example, in the bedrooms or living space, your client could add colorful accents, such as pillows on the furniture or drapes for the windows. Here, there are limitless opportunities.

Staging a home with the latest trends can be difficult, but, with some help, you and your clients can prepare their home to look its best and be ready for a 2019 listing. For more insights into home decor and staging, check out our free home decor e-guide.

