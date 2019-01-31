RISMedia Launches Video News Platform to Showcase Newsmakers, Power Brokers and Industry Leaders

New platform will support editorial content with video spotlights and behind-the-scenes interviews with real estate changemakers

RISMedia is excited to announce the launch of a new video news format that will showcase industry leaders, such as RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers and Power Brokers, as well as support its ongoing editorial coverage of industry changemakers, news and events regularly covered in Real Estate magazine monthly and online daily at RISMedia.com.

Readers will find the new format included among RISMedia’s various news delivery systems, such as its daily e-News, news and video alerts, trending stories, blog updates and its social media sites. The videos will feature quick, one- to two-minute spotlights on Real Estate Newsmakers and Power Brokers, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at its monthly cover stories, feature stories and industry interviews with brokers, agents and service providers.

“Video is an extremely powerful and important communications medium in today’s world. Over the next few months, RISMedia is looking forward to incorporating more video news and information into all of our news and social media platforms,” says John Featherston, CEO and publisher of RISMedia. “From the Power Brokers to the Newsmakers, as well as the leading agents and agent teams we survey and profile, going forward, video will be playing an increased and important role in bringing our readers the news and information to help them effectively and profitably grow their businesses.”

RISMedia is excited to launch its first video news spotlights with two members of its recently published Real Estate Newsmakers showcase: 2019 RISMedia Newsmaker Angel Piontek, associate broker and VP of Marketing for Coldwell Banker Elite and 2019 RISMedia Newsmaker Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters.

Watch for more Newsmakers to be recognized through our video news series, where you will get unique insights into what makes some of the most influential people in the residential real estate industry operate on such an inspirational level.

Our soon-to-be released Power Broker Spotlight video series will offer a look into some of the top-performing brokerages in the U.S., their core values, and what makes them perform a cut above the rest!

Don’t forget to Like and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn so you don’t miss these insightful spotlights on our industry leaders. As always, we appreciate your feedback. Contact RISMedia editors at online@rismedia.com.