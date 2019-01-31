Window to the Law: Working With Appraisers

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.

Watch the new Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn the regulatory background of appraiser independence rules, the different roles of appraisers and real estate agents, and best practices for working together.

Tune into the video.