5 Workplace Tools to Boost Your Productivity

Looking to up your workplace productivity? Overwhelmed with the myriad of tech tools at your fingertips? Below are five smart workplace apps to keep you on track, connect you with your team, and more.

Zapier

This app gives you the ability to link over 1,000 different apps so you can easily transfer info or move through a workflow from one app to another without entering a zillion different passwords. Think Slack, Quickbooks, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and more.

Trello

This web-based project management app is all about collaboration, and perfect for teams big and small. Create and access group boards, lists, notes, and more to organize, prioritize and connect with your team members.

Wunderlist

This cloud-based task management platform will keep your daily to-dos on track—perfect for teams slogging through itemized tasks.

Teamviewer

Does a portion of your team work remotely? Are you navigating several different offices? Teamviewer allows you to screenshare, which is ideal for troubleshooting, project management, remote meeting access, and more.

Pushbullet

This communication app is a real estate pro’s dream. It toggles together incoming communication from all your favorite apps, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, your SMS messages, and more, so you can easily communicate with clients and team members from one platform.