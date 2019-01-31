zipLogix™ Partners With MoxiWorks in Latest zipForm Enterprise-Connect™ Integration for Brokerages

zipLogix™ has announced that its back-office solution, zipForm Enterprise-Connect™, now includes a new partnership with the MoxiWorks open platform, the MoxiCloud, integrating zipForm® Plus with the MoxiEngage CRM.

This agreement provides the largest network of real estate professionals in the nation with the opportunity to use zipForm Plus and the MoxiEngage CRM to streamline workflows, maximize efficiency and enjoy a new kind of simplicity for their transactions. In addition, users will enjoy the convenience of a single sign-on experience to and from zipForm Plus and MoxiEngage.

With this new integration, users can import contacts and property information to and from MoxiEngage and start a zipForm Plus transaction right from within their MoxiEngage account. This results in a complete customer nurturing process that also saves both agents and brokerages a considerable amount of time when processing transactions.

“We are always looking for innovative products, features and partnerships that will make user workflows easier and more streamlined. We also aim to empower brokerages and agents to deliver the ultimate client experience. This partnership falls right in line with that vision,” says Scott Strong, CEO of zipLogix. “Partnering with MoxiWorks will enable users to increase their efficiency, which will result in increased profitability for them.”

“Like MoxiWorks, zipLogix is deeply rooted in real estate. We know their No. 1 priority is to make real estate professionals’ lives easier, which is near and dear us,” says York Baur, CEO of MoxiWorks. “We’re excited to partner with zipLogix to give our brokerage clients the ability to have a fully-integrated transaction management system and look forward to more integrations with them in the future.”zipForm Enterprise-Connect partnerships will continue to give users access to intelligent and innovative systems that deliver the tools real estate professionals need to manage their business. These integrations with zipForm Plus, which also include partners like Profit Power by Landtrax and Emphasys, will make it easy to pull information seamlessly when needed.

To discuss these new time-saving zipForm Enterprise-Connect integrations, please contact the zipLogix Business Development team at 866-406-4286.

For more information, please visit www.moxiworks.com or www.ziplogix.com.