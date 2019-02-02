Brokers, do you need some inspiration for 2019? Register for RISMedia’s latest webinar, “Brokers: Creative, Effective Ideas to Propel Revenue,” sponsored by MoveEasy.

Register now!

What: RISMedia’s Webinar Series – Brokers: Creative, Effective Ideas to Propel Revenue

Sponsored by

When: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. PT

Who: Featuring Rett Harmon, CENTURY 21 Novus; Keith Shirley and Valerie Post, The Post Shirley Team, Engel & Völkers Boston; and Venkatesh Ganapathy, MoveEasy; moderated by Cleve Gaddis, Workman Success Systems

For coverage of the webinar, follow @RISMediaUpdates and use #RISWebinar.

About the Webinar

Rett Harmon of CENTURY 21 Novus is an author, community advocate and contributor to the real estate industry. CENTURY 21 Novus has 40 agents, 12 staff and over 700 properties under management.

Keith Shirley of the Post Shirley Team with Engel & Völkers Boston has been an active real estate professional since 1995. He has over 20 years in the field, and was formerly deputy chief of staff of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority.

Valerie Post of the Post Shirley Team with Engel & Völkers Boston has an extensive background in real estate, from co-founding the Meridian Realty Group to investing and managing numerous properties in the Boston area.

Venkatesh Ganapathy is co-founder and CEO of MoveEasy, which streamlines the process of moving for buyers and sellers with people plus tech, while enabling brokers and agents to stay connected with their clients well after the transaction.



Moderated by

Moderator Cleve Gaddis, leader of one of Georgia’s top 10 real estate teams and coach with Workman Success Systems, has over 25 years of experience in sales. Gaddis is host of the “Call Cleve Atlanta Real Estate Show” on Talk Radio 640 WGST and Newstalk 1160.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw over 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. To view our last webinar, “Profit in 2019 With These Listing Strategies,” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall.