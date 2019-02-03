Halstead Continues Brooklyn Expansion With New Bay Ridge Office, Brokerage Firm’s 9th Location in the Borough

Halstead has opened its newest Brooklyn office, a 1,000-square-foot space at 8324 4th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The new office, Halstead’s ninth in the borough, is part of the firm’s continuing expansion in Brooklyn, where it has more than quadrupled its staff and square footage over the last five years.

“A strong command of the Brooklyn market is an important component of Halstead’s growth in the borough,” says Diane M. Ramirez, chairman and CEO of Halstead. “Having a solid presence in Bay Ridge, led by Trish Martin and Beth Kugel, our leadership team in Brooklyn, will ensure that the firm’s clients are served by agents that have a true passion for the neighborhood.”

The Bay Ridge office announcement follows Halstead’s June opening of a new Bedford Stuyvesant office at 1191 Bedford Avenue.

“Bay Ridge has been a particularly strong area for us, as many of our agents are neighborhood residents with a knowledge of the inner workings of the community,” says Martin, Halstead’s managing director of Sales for Brooklyn. “Halstead’s increased business in Bay Ridge presented the perfect time to expand our presence in the area.”

