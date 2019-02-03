Scarsdale-Based Royal Fine Homes Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

Royal Fine Homes, a full-service brokerage firm serving Westchester County, N.Y., has chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 ROYAL. By choosing to affiliate with the CENTURY 21® System, the affiliated agents of CENTURY 21 ROYAL will now leverage the new identity, mission and platform of tools and technologies of the CENTURY 21 brand as it delivers extraordinary service to buyers and sellers throughout Scarsdale and Westchester County.

“By joining the CENTURY 21 brand, our agents now have access to valuable resources and tools that will help them even better deliver premium real estate services to homebuyers and sellers in one of the most sought-after suburbs of New York City,” says George John, principal broker, who brings to his team 25 years of industry experience. “The recent C21® rebranding and new focused mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences resonates extremely well with our sales professionals. We are very excited for this affiliation and look forward to further developing our client base with the most recognized brand in real estate supporting us along the way.”

As a family-owned and -operated business, John and team wholeheartedly believe in personal service, trust and integrity. His 40-pluis relentless sales agents are multilingual, and each brings a diverse background and understanding of the cultures and communities they serve. The award-winning agents are immersed in the surrounding community, involving themselves in charity associations, giving back to others and going beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to become an integral part of the towns they live and work in.

“CENTURY 21 ROYAL is a unique firm filled with extremely qualified real estate agents that go the extra mile to deliver top-notch service,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We’re committed to helping George and the entire team at CENTURY 21 ROYAL grow their businesses in the coming years.”

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.