Women in Real Estate: Business-Building Insights From RISMedia’s 2019 Newsmakers

A considerable number of this year’s RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers are women who are making waves in the industry, advancing their businesses and significantly contributing to their communities. What’s the secret to their success? Strategies range from a focus on mentorship and coaching to relationship marketing and community involvement. Here are their approaches and insights on how fellow women in real estate can advance their business and reach their goals:

Mary Lee Blaylock

President/CEO – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Luminaries

“Being hands-on allows me to better understand and fully respect the job of each agent and employee in the enterprise. No one is more important than another. We are all equal human beings with complimenting roles all working toward a single goal: to bring our customers home,” says Blaylock.

Content Square 1.

Blaylock also reminds real estate professionals to remain honest and ethical when making decisions to reach long-term success. Additionally, Blaylock emphasizes that women should stay confident.

“Put the natural self-doubt aside that we as women have and focus on if the job is the right fit for you,” adds Blaylock. “Make a sound business decision for you and your family. Obtain the input you need and then simply go for it. Remain agile in all you do and remember to respect all people, including yourself!”

Katie Clancy

Team Lead, REALTOR®, Speaker, Trainer – The Cape House Team, William Raveis

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Futurists

Content Square 2.

“Achieving balance over the course of a day or week, especially with children, is impossible. As a mother, especially, I recommend that you strive for balance over the course of years instead,” says Clancy. “Intense, time-consuming, distracting motherhood is a season. Also, be patient. Stop fretting over your success like you have to achieve massive goals before you’re 40. In my early 40s, I was destitute, depressed and almost divorced. Now almost 10 years later, I’m enjoying success, happiness and (mostly) balance at levels I never thought possible.”

In terms of gauging success, it’s subjective. Many don’t fully understand the barometer for their impact—a fact represented by Clancy’s inner circle of inspiration.

“I have a ‘Board of Advisors’ which consists of people from all parts of my life and the country. Some of them don’t even know they’re on it. They’re all the people whom I try to emulate for certain things: confidence, sales, leadership, style, marriage, parenting, etc.,” says Clancy.

Content Square 3.

Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor

COO/President – ERA Key Real Estate

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Achievers

“I strive to make sure that each of my employees and agents knows that I care about them, both personally and professionally,” says Eidinger-Taylor.

In order to reach business success, she recommends that real estate professionals:

Never stop learning

Read business books, self-improvement books and industry-related news, and listen to podcasts

Take the time to care for themselves so they can be of assistance to others

Spend 10-20 minutes per day in reflection/meditation or prayer—great ideas need to percolate

Walk the talk and lead by example

Listen twice as much as they speak

Practice compassion

Give their time, talent and treasure to others less fortunate

“If we all strive for these major things, then we are valuable to our clients and customers, and we keep their best interests in the forefront. Serving others is a gift that gives back because it creates a feeling of fulfillment and purpose,” says Eidinger-Taylor.

Isatou Ceesay

Broker – isatouproperties, CENTURY 21 Real Estate Center

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Crusaders

“Determination is the key to success in real estate, in my opinion. Clients will not have the confidence in you if you are not passionate with what you do for them,” says Ceesay. “Women should not be intimidated by any assignment. You will always have someone to work you through the hurdles. You are not alone.”

This includes not being afraid to pursue leadership roles in business segments that often have few females in charge.

“Commercial real estate comes to my mind right away. It is dominated by men and I don’t know why,” says Ceesay.

Nicole Lopez

Team Leader – The PR Group, Intero Real Estate Services

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Trendsetters

“I’ve always felt a distinct urge to help women who have a passion but might lack direction. Passion for the industry is something you can’t teach; however, I can help equip them with the tools needed to elevate and enhance my agents’ careers and lives. It is the most fulfilling aspect of what we do within the team,” says Lopez.

“I believe that in any sales profession, attaining and keeping the consumer’s attention is a large factor to achieving success within the field. We strive daily to come up with creative ideas to gain and maintain the consumer’s attention. This has helped us retain agents, listings and buyers,” adds Lopez.

Her “$250 in Free Tacos” promotion for her listings is one example of this, becoming a huge success after it gained national-level exposure.

“We love creating memorable experiences that keep our current and past clients engaged in our business and referrals coming. It’s truly the small things and attention to detail that will help keep your business booming for years to come,” she says.

Kiesha Curtis

Senior Buyer/Seller Specialist, REALTOR® – Realty Kings Properties

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Inspirations

“A major key is being a student of my craft. I study real estate! In order to be an expert in this field or any field, you must know it and be able to convey your expertise to others in a way they can understand,” says Curtis. “Another key is understanding purpose…why you do what you do. Define that for yourself, because that is what will keep you going when nothing seems to be working.”

Overall, Curtis believes real estate professionals should place others first, valuing relationships over transactions.

“Make sure those you serve know that you can take care of business—the rest will take care of itself,” says Curtis. “You’ll be overflowing with repeat business and referrals.”

Jerri Udelson

Master Certified Coach – Entrepreneurial Coaching & Consulting

2019 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, Influencers

“As a coach, I partner with my clients, helping them create a vision for themselves and their business, acting as a sounding board and offering ideas and input when appropriate,” says Udelson. “I am often the cheerleader for clients who have no one else with whom they can feel comfortable and vulnerable in a highly-competitive environment.”

“Coaching has been key for women who have chosen to step up and start their own agencies or take their businesses to the next level by growing their teams,” adds Udelson.

The ideal atmosphere in which women thrive, according to Udelson? One of support and encouragement.

Know a Newsmaker? For information on nominating or becoming a 2020 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker, please email our executive editor, Maria Patterson, at maria@rismedia.com.