Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate Announces Merger With Northrup Associates in Lynnfield, Mass.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate has announced a merger with Northrup Associates, a firm which has served Lynnfield, Mass., and the vicinity since 1952.

The announcement was made by Commonwealth Founding Partner George Patsio and Northrup Associates Co-Owner Richard Tisei. Under the terms of the partnership, the Northrup team of 28 real estate professionals will remain with the new and merged entity. Co-Owners Tisei and Bernie Starr will also maintain active roles with the same dedicated staff. The business will continue to operate from its current headquarters at 26 Main St. in Lynnfield.

Northrup Associates was started in 1952 by Norman Northrup, who opened the office on the second floor of the Centre Shopping Center. John Kennedy led the company for 20 years before Tisei and Starr bought the agency in 2000. Over the years, Northrup Associates has developed and maintained a loyal customer base,having worked with generations of families helping them buy and sell their homes.

“Bernie and I are pleased to affiliate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth,” says Tisei. “They are a strong, respected presence in the market, and we know Northrup will be stronger joining forces with this organization. We will be able to offer our clients more services and a wider network of exposure. During our talks with [Founding Partners] Nick and George Patsio and Patrick Fortin, we have found that our companies share the same strong work ethic and values. This merger is a great way to continue to grow the company. We look forward to working with the Commonwealth team.”

“Northrup Associates has an excellent reputation of integrity and trust and has successfully served homeowners for 67 years,” says Patsio. “Their impressive track record, top-notch leadership team and culture makes this partnership with Commonwealth a great fit. This combined with the power, reputation and global reach of the Berkshire Hathaway brand makes us a powerhouse in our marketplace. We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Bernie and their sales associates to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth family.”

For more information, please visit commonmoves.com.