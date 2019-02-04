Search
ICYMI: New-Home Sales in November Surge

By RISMedia Staff

With the end to the government shutdown, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) have announced new-home sales for November, reporting a significant surge. 

New-Home Sales: 657,000

  • +16.9 percent from Oct. 2018
  • -20.7 percent from Nov. 2017

For-Sale Inventory: 330,000
Months’ Supply: 6.0

Median Price: $309,700 

What the Industry’s Saying

“The sales increase was fueled by a notable uptick in homes sold at the affordable end of the market. There is clearly a demand for new homes even as builders continue to grapple with supply-side challenges, including shortages of lots and labor and higher building material costs stemming from tariffs.” – Randy Noel, Chairman, National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

“Even after an autumn that proved stronger than first reported…new-home sales are poised to end 2018 down decidedly from a year ago. November was an okay month in terms of volume, but was nevertheless well below Nov. 2017, when a rush of buyers likely pushed their closing dates forward prior to new tax laws taking effect…It’s been a season of anxiety for builders over the past few months, driven by worries of a potential broader economic slowdown, high construction costs and short-term uncertainty as a result of political volatility. The partial federal government shutdown also delayed the collection and publication of critical housing market data widely used in long-term planning and decision-making…The path of mortgage rates has shifted definitively lower since the fall, but the builder pipeline is a long one and it will take them many months to respond to those changes, if they decide to at all given the longer-term storm clouds on the horizon. The effect of lower rates is more likely to be seen in new construction prices than in sales numbers.” – Aaron Terrazas, Senior Economist, Zillow

