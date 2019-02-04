‘Join Long & Foster’ Video Series Highlights the Company’s Focus on Agents

Long & Foster Real Estate recently launched its new “Join Long & Foster” video series. Through the experiences of the company’s real estate agents, the series highlights the many reasons why both professionals in the industry and consumers should choose to work with Long & Foster.

“These videos allow us to tell our story in an authentic, unscripted way through the voices of members of the Long & Foster family,” says Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “We wanted to give people an inside look at why so many have decided to join Long & Foster and what makes the company my uncle, Wes Foster, built such a special place.”

“Not only does this video series convey what Long & Foster has to offer; it also introduces viewers to what life as an agent is like,” says Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Every day our real estate professionals work to impact people’s lives in a positive way, whether it’s by helping them find a home they love or by actively supporting their local community.”

The “Join Long & Foster” video series includes 16 videos that are one to two minutes in length. Each video focuses on a benefit of working with the company, such as the well-known brand, positive culture, abundant training and development opportunities, supportive leadership team, top industry tools, and more. They also help prospective real estate agents and employees learn about what it’s like to work in the real estate industry.

For more information, please visit www.LongandFoster.com.