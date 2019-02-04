Rocket Mortgage Changes Logo, Drops Illustrative Rocket

Rocket Mortgage, Quicken Loans’ completely digital mortgage offering, has changed its logo, dropping the illustration of a rocket for what the brand has termed a “magic O.”

Affiliates Rocket Homes and Rocket Loans, as well as Rocket HQ, a consumer financial resource, have also debuted fresh logos, in line with the motif for Rocket Mortgage. The branding of each corresponds to the others, highlighting the partnership between them.

According to Quicken Loans, the “magic O” has been interpreted in a variety of ways: as a gauge, indicating progress or speed; as a keyhole; and as the outline of a person. All are evocative of the offerings and products in the Rocket suite.

The “magic O” is adaptable, as well. It has been crafted into a golf ball for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit’s first-ever hosting of a PGA stop, to be held this June. Detroit is home to Quicken Loans.

For agents and consumer homebuyers and sellers, the four companies are complimentary, with home loans offered through Rocket Mortgage; Rocket Homes—formerly In-House Realty—an agent network for referrals, connecting consumers to listings, loans and network practitioners; personal loans offered through Rocket Loans; and credit and financial guidance offered through Rocket HQ. The four companies are owned by Rock Holdings, Inc.

