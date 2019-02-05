Are You the Leader in Your Market? Deadline Nearing for Power Broker Survey

Power Broker Report to Feature Regional Standings

RISMedia’s 31st Annual Power Broker Survey is now open, with expanded minimum requirements this year: at least $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2018.

Also new this year? Power Brokers will be featured in an interactive, online ranking, available now by region, in addition to sales volume and transactions, as in past years. The Power Broker ranking and results will be revealed on April 1, 2019, in the complete directory on RISMedia.com and in a partial ranking in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2019. Here are a few of the firms who have secured their spot:

Allen Tate Companies

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty

CENTURY 21 North East

Charles Reinhart Company

Chinowth & Cohen REALTORS®

Coach REALTORS®

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Dilbeck Real Estate

Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty

Intero Real Estate

JP & Associates REALTORS®

Keller Williams Realty Metro Center

Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate

Realty Connect USA

RE/MAX DFW Associates

Sereno Group

Shorewest REALTORS®

As Power Brokers, they are distinguished as elite industry leaders, both to agents and new recruits, as well as homebuyers and sellers. In addition, their brands are exposed to more than 500,000 industry professionals, and they are allowed exclusive networking opportunities with other Power Brokers.

RISMedia’s Annual Power Broker Report & Survey is the industry’s longest-running, preeminent ranking by residential sales volume and transactions.

Questions About the Power Broker Survey?

Contact Executive Editor Maria Patterson at maria@rismedia.com or IT Manager James Jones at jim@rismedia.com.