Home Sweet Home: Spruce Up Your Home for Valentineâ€™s Day

Looking to give a little love to your home this February? Below are a few ideas for giving back to the space that provides you and your family shelter and comfort all year round.

Make over one room. If you don’t have the budget (or time) to give your home a makeover, but are craving a fresh look, pick one room to retool. You can choose a small room, like a bathroom, for an easy task, or the room you spend the most time in, like the family room. Keep the bang to your bank account minimal by choosing a new accent color and picking up new curtains and accent pillows. Or, pick out one new piece of furniture or another statement piece and shape the room around it.

Give it a scrub. Choose a room, push the furniture to the center, and give every nook and cranny a good scrub. Wash the walls and ceiling, mop the floor and dust the furniture.

Break out the polish. If you really want to make your home shine, get out the furniture and floor polish. Dedicate several hours to polishing your wood furniture, your wood or tile floors, even your silver for a dazzling sparkle.

Tackle that task you hate. We all have one home maintenance task we loathe, be it polishing your woodwork or sorting through the junk drawer. Dedicate an hour or two to that task and knock it out until next year.

Bring in some greenery. Show your home (and yourself) some love by picking up some house plants and adding a pop of green to your favorite room(s). This will also help tide over your craving for the outdoors until spring.