Cartus Accelerates Into Next Phase of Digital Transformation With Reinvigorated Client Experience

Cartus Corporation, a Realogy company and a market leader in global mobility, has a dedicated focus on creating innovative technology for clients, customers, partners and employees. With key leadership in place and a clear strategy, Cartus is poised to drive the business forward by building expertise in areas such as product innovation, digital transformation and predictive analytics.

The recently-launched version of the new client interface in CartusOnline® is the first of many planned tech enhancements Cartus will be unveiling over the coming months. This latest reinvigorated version incorporates dynamic data analytics while offering a modern look and feel for an enhanced user experience. All clients will benefit from advanced business intelligence and data visualization right on their homepage.

The new homepage offers mobility leaders a complete snapshot into their active relocations. Key features include:

Simplified navigation and streamlined interactivity

Integrated data visualizations with enhanced drill-through capabilities

Powerful ad-hoc reporting capabilities to build your own reports from the ground up

Consolidated “To Do” items with color-coded badges

Move phase categorizations

Integrated feedback mechanism

Responsive, mobile-friendly design

Advanced keyboard shortcuts for power users

In a truly collaborative effort, the Product Solutions team aligned with Cartus Account Management to develop this new client experience. The redesigned client interface provides enhanced access to tools and incorporates key features based on client suggestions and feedback.

MovePro Vision available for clients with significant supporting data

Cartus recently unveiled their next predictive analytics innovation for global relocation, MovePro VisionSM. MovePro Vision is the first client-facing product designed to anticipate events and provide data-driven decision support during the corporate relocation process. Clients who have completed a statistically significant number of moves—which is required to generate the data needed to fully benefit from this technology—can designate MovePro Vision access to key mobility leaders.

MovePro Vision is powered by LEAP, Cartus’ Leading Edge Analytics Practice, which predicts and develops insights based on the company’s rich history of industry-exclusive data:

3 million relocations

7,700 unique country combinations

80 million financial transactions

“Whether you’re managing dozens of moves in a single country or thousands of assignments across multiple continents, relocation is a complex machine,” says David Pascoe, senior VP of the EMEA and APAC regions at Cartus. Our reinvigorated client experience simplifies the entire online management process by putting the most relevant tools and information at your fingertips from the initial log-in. From verifying expenses, authorizing new assignments or predicting exception trends, the new client experience is designed to provide our clients what they need to make their job easier and your employees’ moves better.”

“It is an exciting time to be at Cartus,” says Michelle Vallejo, senior VP of the Americas region at Cartus. “We have a sharp focus on developing technology that delivers substantial benefits for our clients and customers. We initiated in-depth discussions with a variety of stakeholders and were able to incorporate many of their ideas and suggestions into our new client interface. The result is a clean and fresh look with easy-to-navigate pages filled with pertinent information.”

“Cartus’ technology evolution is focused on creating a smarter and more intuitive digital experience across all of our products and services,” says Nica Ganley, VP of Analytics and Technology Solutions at Cartus. “With our shift to an ‘Agile Development’ model, we will be able to meet client needs in a timely manner while offering flexibility in adapting to their changing priorities.”

For more information, please visit www.cartus.com.